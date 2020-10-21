(LEAD) Exports fall 5.8 pct in first 20 days of October
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEJONG, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 5.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October amid the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, customs data showed Wednesday.
The nation's outbound shipments stood at US$25.2 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $26.7 billion a year ago, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
Per-day exports, however, rose 5.9 percent on-year in the Oct. 1-20 period, the Korea Customs Service said.
This month, fewer working days from the Chuseok holiday have weighed on exports.
The coronavirus pandemic also has continued to disrupt trade and halt production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully closing their borders.
Imports also declined 2.8 percent on-year to $25.7 billion in the 20-day period, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
LG Electronics expands hallyu content on its smart TV streaming service
-
1
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
2
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
3
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators
-
5
BTS wins fourth Top Social Artist prize at Billboard Music Awards
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
LG Electronics launches rollable TV in S. Korea for 100 mln won
-
3
24 F-35A stealth fighters delivered to S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, virus fight still in peril over cluster infections
-
5
New virus cases under 100 for 5th day; virus fight still in peril over cluster infections