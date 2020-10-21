Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

October 21, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/13 Sunny 20

Incheon 18/13 Cloudy 20

Suwon 18/11 Sunny 20

Cheongju 18/11 Sunny 20

Daejeon 18/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 16/08 Sunny 20

Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 20

Jeonju 19/11 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 18/12 Sunny 70

Jeju 22/16 Sunny 70

Daegu 19/10 Sunny 70

Busan 21/15 Sunny 60

