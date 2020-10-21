LG Display signs partnership with Disney affiliate on OLED tech
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co., a major display panel maker in South Korea, said Wednesday it has signed a partnership deal with an affiliate of U.S. entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney Co. to better promote its OLED technology.
Under the deal with Disney's StudioLAB, a technology hub focused on studying advanced filming and editing technologies, LG Display will provide OLED TVs designed for content production to Disney's video tech specialists for the next three years.
LG Display, the world's leading large-size OLED panel maker, will first supply its content development-use OLED TVs to Walt Disney Studios, which owns film production companies like Marvel Studios, Pixar and Lucasfilm.
LG Display said it already installed its 88-inch LG Signature OLED 8K TV at Marvel Studios, best known for making "Avengers" movies, so that filmmakers can use it for editing and post-production processes.
The two sides also plan to launch various collaborative projects that combine LG Display's OLED technology and Disney content, including setting up an experience zone at Disney-run facilities that showcases LG Display's transparent OLED technology.
They will also seek a promotion campaign together that highlights OLED display's low blue light emission and flicker-free operation.
OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is highlighted by self-illuminating pixels that deliver perfect black, and offers greater design flexibility.
