U.N. grants sanctions exemptions to aid programs in N.K.
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions to an aid agency allowing humanitarian assistance to North Korea, its website showed Wednesday.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) received the sanctions waiver on medical equipment necessary to help with measures against COVID-19, including surgical masks, protective clothing and face shields.
The aid agency was also granted exemption on supplementary food to tackle the chronic malnutrition issue, as well as supplies necessary for its tuberculosis and multidrug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) program in North Hamgyong Province.
The exemptions will be in place until Oct. 14 next year, the sanctions committee of the U.N. said, explaining that the time frame for the exemption was extended "on an exceptional basis."
The delivery of supplies into North Korea is expected to be trickier this year as the communist state has tightened its borders to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
LG Electronics expands hallyu content on its smart TV streaming service
-
1
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
2
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
3
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
4
(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators
-
5
BTS wins fourth Top Social Artist prize at Billboard Music Awards
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
LG Electronics launches rollable TV in S. Korea for 100 mln won
-
3
24 F-35A stealth fighters delivered to S. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, virus fight still in peril over cluster infections
-
5
New virus cases under 100 for 5th day; virus fight still in peril over cluster infections