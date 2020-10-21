Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jeju Air resumes flights to China's Harbin

09:50 October 21, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, on Wednesday resumed flights to the Chinese city of Harbin to meet travel demand from businessmen and students.

Jeju Air will offer one flight a week on the Incheon-Harbin route from Wednesday after suspending the route for more than seven months amid the new coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement.

The budget carrier has suspended most of its 76 international routes since March as countries strengthened entry restrictions to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four international routes from Incheon to Weihai, Osaka, Manila and Harbin and eight domestic routes are available as of Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

Jeju Air, which operates 44 B737-800 passenger jets, shifted to a net loss of 202 billion won (US$178 million) in the January-June period from a net profit of 12.6 billion won a year earlier.

