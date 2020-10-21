Another Jeju resident reports larvae in tap water
JEJU, South Korea, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- A resident of Jeju Island on Wednesday reported seeing larvae in tap water, the latest in a string of similar reports this week.
The resident of Daepo-dong, Seogwipo, said he checked his shower filter Tuesday night after seeing the news on the previous reports.
He said he then discovered what appeared to be larvae and reported the case to the local waterworks authorities Wednesday.
The earlier reports came from two other neighborhoods in Seogwipo on Monday and Tuesday, prompting the waterworks authorities to carry out on-site inspections of the homes.
The authorities confirmed the presence of thread-like larvae in shower filters and traced the source to a local water purification facility, which supplies water to some 31,000 residents on the east side of Seogwipo.
The authorities plan to send the larvae to the National Institute of Biological Resources for analysis.
As the number of reports has increased, the Ministry of Environment on Wednesday convened an emergency virtual meeting with Jeju officials and waterworks authorities to discuss their response to the apparent outbreak.
On Tuesday, the ministry sent a 23-member inspection team to Jeju to survey the sites, including three experts who handled a similar outbreak in Incheon, west of Seoul, in July.
