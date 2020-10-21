Ill KBO player tests negative for COVID-19
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- KT Wiz star outfielder Mel Rojas Jr. has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club said Wednesday.
The Wiz said Rojas Jr., who developed a fever reaching 37.2 C Tuesday, is still not 100 percent, and the team will determine his availability for Wednesday's game later in the day.
Before missing Tuesday's game, Rojas Jr. had played all 136 games this season. The slugger has emerged as the leading MVP candidate by leading the KBO in the Triple Crown categories, with 46 home runs, 132 RBIs and a .353 batting average.
Behind Rojas' production, the Wiz are on the verge of qualifying for their first-ever postseason. They are holding on to the fifth and final postseason spot at 76-60-1 (wins-losses-ties).
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
3
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
4
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
5
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
1
(LEAD) Tourism promotion videos featuring Leenalchi back with more S. Korean cities
-
2
BLACKPINK says filming Netflix doc was 'much-needed time' for K-pop group
-
3
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
LG Electronics launches rollable TV in S. Korea for 100 mln won
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, virus fight still in peril over cluster infections
-
4
24 F-35A stealth fighters delivered to S. Korea
-
5
S. Korean defense chief, U.S. commander vow strong cooperation for N.K. denuclearization