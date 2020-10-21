American soldier stationed in S. Korea dies during aviation training in U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- An American service member stationed in South Korea died earlier this week while taking part in aviation training at a U.S. airfield, the U.S. military said Wednesday.
Craig Mulder, a 39-year-old chief warrant officer 2, was found unresponsive in the water off Tybee Island in Georgia and was later pronounced dead on Sunday, when he was taking part in routine aviation training at Hunter Army Airfield, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.
The helicopter pilot was affiliated with the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Camp Humphreys in the South Korean city of Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the division.
The exact cause of his death is not immediately known.
He joined the Army in 2005 and was assigned to South Korea in November 2018.
"The team is deeply saddened by the loss of our friend and teammate. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to his friends and loved ones," commander Col. Aaron Martin said. "His efforts will have a lasting impact on the Soldiers he devotedly mentored and trained, and our operations in Korea."
