Seoul stocks extend gains late Wed. morning on U.S. stimulus hope
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning on hopes for progress in the U.S. stimulus talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 7.14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,365.55 as of 11:20 a.m.
Local stocks got a boost from their U.S. peers, despite lingering uncertainties from the ongoing talks for the new U.S. virus relief package.
In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.33 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 1.29 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.15 percent, while Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, declined 1.19 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver jumped 2.41 percent, with its rival Kakao adding 0.85 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem lost 0.48 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI rose 0.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,133.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.85 won from the previous session's close.
