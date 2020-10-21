Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks extend gains late Wed. morning on U.S. stimulus hope

All News 11:33 October 21, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning on hopes for progress in the U.S. stimulus talks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 7.14 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,365.55 as of 11:20 a.m.

Local stocks got a boost from their U.S. peers, despite lingering uncertainties from the ongoing talks for the new U.S. virus relief package.

In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.33 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 1.29 percent.

Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics edged up 0.15 percent, while Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, declined 1.19 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver jumped 2.41 percent, with its rival Kakao adding 0.85 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem lost 0.48 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI rose 0.12 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,133.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.85 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!