Daewoo Shipbuilding gets approval for FLNG design
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Wednesday it has won approval for its design for its upgraded floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility from ABS, a U.S. ship quality assurance and risk management company.
The approval in principle for Daewoo Shipbuilder's design for the LNG offshore facility by the U.S. firm allows the shipbuilder to seek orders for the facility, the company said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding has pushed for the project under the cooperation with ABS since June 2019.
The 64-meter-wide FLNG facility, 4 meter wider than its previous one, can produce 3.5 million tons of LNG annually and store 209,000 cubic meters of LNG, the company said.
Daewoo Shipbuilding delivered a FLNG facility in May 2016 for the first time in the world.
The FLNG facility is an offshore facility that can liquefy and store natural gas after producing natural gas on the sea.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
LG Electronics expands hallyu content on its smart TV streaming service
-
5
BTS wins fourth Top Social Artist prize at Billboard Music Awards
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
(News Focus) S. Korea reckons with 'slap on the wrist' punishment for online predators
-
4
BTS wins fourth Top Social Artist prize at Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's national security adviser in U.S. on unannounced visit
-
1
Teenager dies after getting flu shot; cause of death not yet determined
-
2
LG Electronics launches rollable TV in S. Korea for 100 mln won
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 5th day, virus fight still in peril over cluster infections
-
4
S. Korean defense chief, U.S. commander vow strong cooperation for N.K. denuclearization
-
5
(LEAD) Reluctance to get flu shots simmering in S. Korea after 3 suspected deaths