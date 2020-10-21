LG Chem Q3 net more than quadruples to record high on petrochem boom
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical firm, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit more than quadrupled from a year earlier on robust sales of petrochemical products.
For the three months ending in September, its net profit soared to 570.39 billion won (US$503 million) from 137.19 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
Profitability in the battery business also helped buoy the quarterly earnings results, a company spokesman said.
Operating profit more than doubled to 902.08 billion won in the third quarter from 348.76 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 8.8 percent to 7.5 trillion won from 6.89 trillion won in the same period a year earlier.
