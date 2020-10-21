(LEAD) LG Chem's Q3 profit soars on petrochemicals, battery sales
(ATTN: CHANGES headline and lead; ADDS photo and details throughout)
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical firm, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit more than quadrupled from a year earlier, helped by robust sales of petrochemical and battery products.
For the three months ending in September, its net profit soared to 570.39 billion won (US$503 million) from 137.19 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
"Raw material prices remained stable and demand for petrochemical products recovered in the third quarter. Increased sales of car batteries and rechargeable battery products also helped the bottom line," the statement said.
Looking ahead, LG Chem Executive Vice President Cha Dong-seok expected sales in the petrochemical and battery divisions to continue to improve in the fourth quarter on robust demand for the products, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operating profit more than doubled to 902.08 billion won in the third quarter from 348.76 billion won a year earlier.
The company logged its highest quarterly operating profit since it reported 831.3 billion won in the first quarter of 2011.
Sales rose 8.8 percent to 7.5 trillion won from 6.89 trillion won in the same period a year earlier.
LG Chem is the world's biggest car battery supplier, accounting for a global share of 24.6 percent. It supplies lithium ion car batteries to more than 20 carmakers, such as General Motors Co., Volkswagen, Porsche, Geely Auto Group, Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
