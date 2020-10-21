KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16700 UP350
KiaMtr 45,450 DN 1,400
Donga Socio Holdings 117,500 UP 2,500
SKNetworks 4,680 UP 80
Daesang 25,600 UP 350
Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 UP 300
SBC 10,100 UP 130
ORION Holdings 12,800 UP 450
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,500 UP 1,300
ShinhanGroup 29,200 UP 200
HITEJINRO 37,350 UP 150
Yuhan 60,600 0
CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 47,600 UP 1,300
LotteFood 309,500 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 5,490 UP 130
CHONGKUNDANG 163,500 UP 1,000
KCC 157,500 0
SKBP 161,500 UP 6,500
AmoreG 48,200 0
HyundaiMtr 165,500 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 27,200 UP 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,250 UP 450
TaekwangInd 666,000 DN 4,000
DaelimInd 80,000 DN 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 10
KAL 21,000 UP 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,890 UP 390
LG Corp. 72,400 UP 200
POSCO CHEMICAL 78,100 DN 100
BoryungPharm 15,150 UP 50
L&L 10,600 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 51,500 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,250 UP 50
Shinsegae 225,500 UP 5,500
Nongshim 302,000 UP 5,000
SGBC 28,150 UP 450
Hyosung 77,700 UP 400
SK hynix 83,800 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 507,000 UP 14,000
