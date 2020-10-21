HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16700 UP350

KiaMtr 45,450 DN 1,400

Donga Socio Holdings 117,500 UP 2,500

SKNetworks 4,680 UP 80

Daesang 25,600 UP 350

Hyundai M&F INS 23,900 UP 300

SBC 10,100 UP 130

ORION Holdings 12,800 UP 450

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,500 UP 1,300

ShinhanGroup 29,200 UP 200

HITEJINRO 37,350 UP 150

Yuhan 60,600 0

CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 DN 3,500

DOOSAN 47,600 UP 1,300

LotteFood 309,500 UP 1,500

NEXENTIRE 5,490 UP 130

CHONGKUNDANG 163,500 UP 1,000

KCC 157,500 0

SKBP 161,500 UP 6,500

AmoreG 48,200 0

HyundaiMtr 165,500 DN 2,000

BukwangPharm 27,200 UP 850

ILJIN MATERIALS 42,250 UP 450

TaekwangInd 666,000 DN 4,000

DaelimInd 80,000 DN 1,000

SsangyongCement 5,710 DN 10

KAL 21,000 UP 550

YUNGJIN PHARM 7,890 UP 390

LG Corp. 72,400 UP 200

POSCO CHEMICAL 78,100 DN 100

BoryungPharm 15,150 UP 50

L&L 10,600 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 51,500 DN 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,250 UP 50

Shinsegae 225,500 UP 5,500

Nongshim 302,000 UP 5,000

SGBC 28,150 UP 450

Hyosung 77,700 UP 400

SK hynix 83,800 DN 1,400

Youngpoong 507,000 UP 14,000

(MORE)