KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiEng&Const 31,650 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,750 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 185,500 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 31,400 UP 500
Kogas 32,450 UP 2,450
Hanwha 26,400 UP 1,250
DB HiTek 34,950 DN 50
CJ 81,400 UP 1,300
JWPHARMA 32,300 UP 750
LGInt 15,450 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,790 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 45,700 UP 400
SamsungElec 60,900 0
NHIS 9,420 UP 150
SK Discovery 64,100 UP 3,200
LS 58,500 UP 2,700
GC Corp 219,500 DN 7,500
GS E&C 27,800 UP 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,750 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 433,000 UP 500
KPIC 192,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE 29,800 UP 350
Binggrae 56,100 UP 200
GCH Corp 22,050 DN 50
LotteChilsung 88,900 UP 900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,650 0
POSCO 207,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 67,900 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 175,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,800 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,470 UP 10
Ottogi 567,000 UP 14,000
IlyangPharm 74,700 UP 2,700
F&F 100,500 0
MERITZ SECU 3,340 UP 80
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,660 UP 120
SKC 73,700 DN 600
HtlShilla 77,200 UP 600
Hanmi Science 59,200 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 140,500 DN 1,500
