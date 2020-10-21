KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 105,500 UP 5,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 9,920 UP 510
GS Retail 36,700 UP 150
KSOE 81,100 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 137,500 UP 2,000
Mobis 231,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 26,250 UP 500
HDC HOLDINGS 10,350 UP 150
S-1 84,900 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,500 UP 4,300
OCI 62,200 UP 2,700
LS ELECTRIC 55,800 UP 1,000
KorZinc 370,500 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,220 UP 20
SYC 51,800 UP 800
HyundaiMipoDock 28,400 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 40,800 UP 600
S-Oil 58,200 UP 1,300
LG Innotek 164,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 241,500 UP 5,000
HMM 7,600 UP 550
HYUNDAI WIA 41,200 DN 500
UNID 45,300 UP 100
KEPCO 21,750 UP 750
SamsungSecu 33,300 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 8,220 UP 120
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 5,000
S&T MOTIV 50,900 UP 500
HyundaiElev 40,050 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 21,650 UP 950
Hanon Systems 12,550 UP 300
SK 201,000 UP 3,500
IBK 8,280 UP 70
DAEKYO 3,930 UP 5
GKL 12,800 UP 300
DWS 23,150 UP 500
Handsome 30,000 UP 200
Hanchem 150,000 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 4,250 UP 60
COWAY 75,700 DN 1,700
