KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,300 DN 100
NamhaeChem 8,140 UP 50
DONGSUH 28,900 DN 450
BGF 4,200 UP 55
SamsungEng 11,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 3,675 UP 95
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 UP 700
CheilWorldwide 21,300 DN 450
KT 23,100 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL153000 UP6000
LOTTE TOUR 15,500 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,650 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,200 UP 900
KT&G 83,900 UP 800
DHICO 13,450 0
LG Display 15,800 UP 50
Kangwonland 23,150 UP 650
NAVER 297,500 UP 7,500
Kakao 353,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 809,000 UP 15,000
DSME 23,100 UP 350
DSINFRA 8,840 UP 250
DWEC 3,040 UP 40
Donga ST 89,200 UP 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,350 UP 1,050
CJ CheilJedang 388,000 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 170,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 28,100 UP 100
LGH&H 1,551,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 617,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 16,650 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,400 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,200 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 0
LGELECTRONICS 90,400 DN 300
Celltrion 244,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 23,300 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,500 UP 1,600
