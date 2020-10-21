KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 72,100 UP 3,800
LOTTE Himart 33,000 UP 1,000
GS 35,250 UP 1,100
CJ CGV 21,400 DN 100
LIG Nex1 29,600 UP 100
Fila Holdings 39,650 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 200,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,400 UP 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,580 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 DN 1,500
LF 14,600 UP 200
FOOSUNG 9,300 UP 30
SK Innovation 138,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 27,000 UP 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 41,450 UP 700
Hansae 19,450 UP 800
LG HAUSYS 68,400 UP 2,800
Youngone Corp 30,700 UP 1,650
KOLON IND 37,850 UP 650
HanmiPharm 273,000 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,610 UP 150
emart 153,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY335 50 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 47,350 UP 350
HANJINKAL 78,700 UP 500
DoubleUGames 69,600 UP 2,100
CUCKOO 99,300 DN 300
COSMAX 121,500 DN 1,000
MANDO 35,100 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 688,000 UP 6,000
INNOCEAN 57,900 UP 200
Doosan Bobcat 31,350 UP 2,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,800 UP 500
Netmarble 133,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S225500 UP1500
ORION 127,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 136,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 321,000 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 20,450 UP 200
WooriFinancialGroup 8,700 UP 130
(END)
-
1
