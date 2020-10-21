Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Biologics Q3 net income up 27 pct. to 56.1 bln won

All News 15:45 October 21, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 56.1 billion won (US$49.5 million), up 27 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 139.5 percent on-year to 56.5 billion won. Sales increased 48.6 percent to 274.6 billion won.
