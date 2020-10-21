S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 21, 2020
All News 16:30 October 21, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.685 0.679 +0.6
3-year TB 0.934 0.911 +2.3
10-year TB 1.522 1.462 +6.0
2-year MSB 0.850 0.832 +1.8
3-year CB (AA-) 2.259 2.241 +1.8
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
