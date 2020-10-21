Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 100 for 6th day; untraceable, cluster infections still worrisome
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases rose by double digits for the sixth day on Wednesday, but untraceable and sporadic cluster infections continued to put strain on the country's virus fight. Imported cases also reached an almost three-month high.
The country added 91 more COVID-19 cases, including 57 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,424, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) FM meets brother of S. Korean official killed by N. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES paras 4-6 with Lee's remarks after meeting; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday met with the elder brother of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea near the western sea border last month.
Kang's meeting with Lee Rae-jin, the brother of the deceased official, came amid criticism that her ministry has been lukewarm about the family's calls for a U.N. probe into the incident and for the ministry to bring international attention to the case.
-----------------
Fears grow in S. Korea over suspected flu shot deaths
SEOUL -- Concerns over the safety of seasonal flu shots are mounting here after more potential flu shot fatalities were reported Wednesday, putting health authorities in hot water amid its push to curb the "twindemic."
So far, five people have died after receiving flu vaccines under the state-led free flu shot scheme this year, although no evidence has been found to show those deaths are linked to flu shots.
-----------------
(LEAD) LG Chem's Q3 profit soars on petrochemicals, battery sales
(ATTN: CHANGES headline and lead; ADDS photo and details throughout)
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading chemical firm, said Wednesday its third-quarter net profit more than quadrupled from a year earlier, helped by robust sales of petrochemical and battery products.
For the three months ending in September, its net profit soared to 570.39 billion won (US$503 million) from 137.19 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
BEIJING -- South Korean Ambassador to China Jang Ha-sung said Wednesday that he has taken issue with a senior Beijing official over the reported suspension of the delivery of some merchandise featuring K-pop superband BTS.
Jang made the remarks during a video-linked parliamentary audit session following reports that the Chinese logistics firm, Yunda Express, and other firms have boycotted the shipments of goods related to BTS.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend gains for 3rd session on U.S. stimulus optimism
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks extended gains for a third consecutive session Wednesday, as investors held out optimism for progress in the U.S. stimulus talks. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 12.45 points, or 0.53 percent, to close at 2,370.86.
