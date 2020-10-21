S. Korea, Mexico agree to designate Mexican gov't staff to support Korean biz
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Mexico have agreed to designate Mexican government staff to support Korean businesses as part of efforts to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The agreement came as Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn held talks with Maria de la Mora, undersecretary of foreign trade at Mexico's Ministry of Economy, during his two-day visit to the country that started Monday.
"Deputy Foreign Minister Kim's trip this time is meaningful as it marked the start of the post-coronavirus economic cooperation between the two countries, which included the introduction of an institutional apparatus to support South Korean businesses' corporate activities," the ministry said in a press release.
Under the agreement, the Mexican government will designate staff inside its economy ministry to help South Korean companies smoothly operate in the country at a time when the business environment faces shifts following the July effectuation of a free trade agreement among the U.S., Canada and Mexico, known as the USMCA.
During his talks with Mexican officials, Kim also stressed the need for a bilateral free trade agreement between South Korea and Mexico and called for Mexico's support for Seoul's efforts to become an associate member of the Pacific Alliance, a Latin American trade bloc formed by Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.
Joining the trade bloc is expected to create an effect akin to having a bilateral free trade pact with Mexico. South Korea has bilateral trade deals with the other members of the trade bloc, the official said.
Kim also used his trip to ask for Mexico's support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's campaign for the top post of the World Trade Organization.
During his stay in the country, Kim also met Mexican Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs Julian Ventura, as well as David Bautista Rivera, head of the Mexico-South Korea parliamentarian friendship group and chiefs of South Korean businesses operating in the country.
