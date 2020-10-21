S. Korea pledges US$10 mln in humanitarian aid to conflict-ridden Sahel region
SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer $10 million in humanitarian aid to the crisis-ridden Sahel region of West Africa for the 2020-2021 period, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho unveiled the assistance plan during a video-linked high-level international meeting held by Denmark, Germany, the European Union and United Nations to help address growing humanitarian concerns related to the Central Sahel.
"Lee stressed the need to address the fundamental causes that lead to instability and humanitarian crisis in the Sahel region, such as poverty, climate change and weak governance," the ministry said in a press release.
"To that end, he underscored the need for an approach based on a long-term perspective related to strengthening government capabilities and the establishment of institutions," it added.
South Korea's aid plan includes programs to tackle the public health crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure the region's food security, offer education for women and young girls and help enhance agricultural environments.
