Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party cutting taxes to maintain popularity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 8 mysterious deaths despite claims flu vaccines are safe (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. tells S. Korea OPCON transfer in 2022 not possible (Donga llbo)

-- Flu vaccine mystery continues as death toll reaches 10 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 9 dead after taking flu shots, vaccine program to continue (Segye Times)

-- Shocking development with flu vaccine as 9 die over 6 days (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 10 die after taking flu shots, KCDA chief says vaccine program will continue (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 9 dead after flu shots, KCDA says no causal link confirmed (Hankyoreh)

-- Despite 9 deaths, gov't to push ahead with flu vaccine program (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Skyrocketing freight rates hurting exporters (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Fear grows over flu vaccine as death toll reaches 10 (Korea Economic Daily)

