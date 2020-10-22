Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party cutting taxes to maintain popularity (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 8 mysterious deaths despite claims flu vaccines are safe (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. tells S. Korea OPCON transfer in 2022 not possible (Donga llbo)
-- Flu vaccine mystery continues as death toll reaches 10 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 9 dead after taking flu shots, vaccine program to continue (Segye Times)
-- Shocking development with flu vaccine as 9 die over 6 days (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 10 die after taking flu shots, KCDA chief says vaccine program will continue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 9 dead after flu shots, KCDA says no causal link confirmed (Hankyoreh)
-- Despite 9 deaths, gov't to push ahead with flu vaccine program (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Skyrocketing freight rates hurting exporters (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Fear grows over flu vaccine as death toll reaches 10 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Deaths after flu shots continue to grow (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- More deaths of flu vaccine recipients under investigation (Korea Herald)
-- US raises pressure on Korea to stand against China (Korea Times)
(END)
