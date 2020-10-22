Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Brokerages revise up Q3 earnings outlook for major listed firms

All News 08:28 October 22, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean brokerage houses have upgraded their third-quarter earnings outlook for major listed companies despite the coronavirus pandemic, a market tracker said Thursday.

The combined operating income forecast for 173 major listed firms came to 38.2 trillion won (US$33.7 billion) for the July-September period as of Wednesday, up 24.1 percent from a year earlier, according to FnGuide.

It also represents a 5.5 percent increase from their estimate of 36.1 trillion won made a month earlier.

The businesses cover those for which three or more local securities companies have put forward their forecasts for third-quarter operating income.

The upgrade came as global tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. and other big businesses reported better-than-expected earnings for the last quarter, shaking off worries about the pandemic's fallout.

Brokerages revise up Q3 earnings outlook for major listed firms - 1

Two weeks ago, top-cap Samsung Electronics reported an operating income of 12.3 trillion won for the third quarter, up 58 percent from a year earlier and well above the market consensus in the 10 trillion-won range.

Samsung's earnings surprise came as its chip business got a boost from U.S. sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co. and its mobile sales recovered on pent-up demand amid the pandemic.

LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's No. 1 chemical firm, said Wednesday its third-quarter operating income soared 159 percent on-year to 921 billion won on robust sales of petrochemical and battery products.

Other large caps, which have yet to announce their third-quarter results, are widely expected to chalk up better earnings than earlier expected.

The market consensus for No. 2-cap SK hynix Inc.'s operating income amounts to 1.3 trillion won, up a whopping 176 percent from a year earlier.

In addition, internet portal giant Naver, its rival Kakao, and other IT and game companies are tipped to see their third-quarter operating income surge from a year earlier.

However, securities companies have painted a grim outlook for airlines, hotels and other businesses pounded by the outbreak of COVID-19.

South Korea's top full service carrier, Korean Air Lines Co., is projected to suffer a 66 percent tumble in its third-quarter operating income, with its smaller rival Asiana Airlines Inc. predicted to see its operating loss widen.
(END)

Keywords
#earnings outlook
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!