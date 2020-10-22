Brokerages revise up Q3 earnings outlook for major listed firms
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean brokerage houses have upgraded their third-quarter earnings outlook for major listed companies despite the coronavirus pandemic, a market tracker said Thursday.
The combined operating income forecast for 173 major listed firms came to 38.2 trillion won (US$33.7 billion) for the July-September period as of Wednesday, up 24.1 percent from a year earlier, according to FnGuide.
It also represents a 5.5 percent increase from their estimate of 36.1 trillion won made a month earlier.
The businesses cover those for which three or more local securities companies have put forward their forecasts for third-quarter operating income.
The upgrade came as global tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. and other big businesses reported better-than-expected earnings for the last quarter, shaking off worries about the pandemic's fallout.
Two weeks ago, top-cap Samsung Electronics reported an operating income of 12.3 trillion won for the third quarter, up 58 percent from a year earlier and well above the market consensus in the 10 trillion-won range.
Samsung's earnings surprise came as its chip business got a boost from U.S. sanctions on Huawei Technologies Co. and its mobile sales recovered on pent-up demand amid the pandemic.
LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's No. 1 chemical firm, said Wednesday its third-quarter operating income soared 159 percent on-year to 921 billion won on robust sales of petrochemical and battery products.
Other large caps, which have yet to announce their third-quarter results, are widely expected to chalk up better earnings than earlier expected.
The market consensus for No. 2-cap SK hynix Inc.'s operating income amounts to 1.3 trillion won, up a whopping 176 percent from a year earlier.
In addition, internet portal giant Naver, its rival Kakao, and other IT and game companies are tipped to see their third-quarter operating income surge from a year earlier.
However, securities companies have painted a grim outlook for airlines, hotels and other businesses pounded by the outbreak of COVID-19.
South Korea's top full service carrier, Korean Air Lines Co., is projected to suffer a 66 percent tumble in its third-quarter operating income, with its smaller rival Asiana Airlines Inc. predicted to see its operating loss widen.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
LG Electronics expands hallyu content on its smart TV streaming service
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
BTS wins fourth Top Social Artist prize at Billboard Music Awards
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's national security adviser in U.S. on unannounced visit
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Coronavirus hits jobs for young S. Koreans hardest
-
3
Fears grow in S. Korea over suspected flu shot deaths
-
4
LG Electronics launches rollable TV in S. Korea for 100 mln won
-
5
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams