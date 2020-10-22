Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 October 22, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/13 Cloudy 0
Incheon 17/14 Cloudy 0
Suwon 18/10 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 19/10 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 19/10 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 18/09 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/11 Sunny 20
Gwangju 19/12 Cloudy 10
Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 20
Daegu 21/13 Sunny 20
Busan 21/15 Rain 20
(END)
