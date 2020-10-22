Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 October 22, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/13 Cloudy 0

Incheon 17/14 Cloudy 0

Suwon 18/10 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/10 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 19/10 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 18/09 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 21/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/11 Sunny 20

Gwangju 19/12 Cloudy 10

Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 20

Daegu 21/13 Sunny 20

Busan 21/15 Rain 20

(END)

