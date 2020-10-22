(LEAD) Seoul city issues 1st fine dust advisory this fall
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with issuance of fine dust advisories; CHANGES headline, photo)
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government on Thursday issued its first fine dust advisory of this fall, citing an inflow of fine dust and yellow dust from China and elsewhere.
According to the city's health and environment research center, the average fine dust concentration level stayed above 150 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours, forcing it to issue the advisory.
As of 1 p.m., the fine dust concentration level was 155 micrograms per cubic meter. By 2 p.m., it had dropped to 152 micrograms per cubic meter.
The readings were based on PM 10, a measure for fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter. By contrast, PM 2.5 is a measure for particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter.
The center attributed the increased levels to yellow dust blowing in from the Gobi Desert and the highlands of China's Inner Mongolia, as well as fine dust from overseas.
Citizens with respiratory or cardiovascular diseases are advised to stay at home, along with the elderly, the weak and children, the city government said.
When going outdoors, citizens are urged to wear a face mask, it added.
Advisories were also issued in the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, including in the southern cities of Suwon and Gwacheon, and the northern cities of Goyang and Paju.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
EXO's Chen to join military this month
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
USFK informs S. Korean employees of potential furlough
-
5
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams
-
3
(LEAD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
5
Fears grow in S. Korea over suspected flu shot deaths