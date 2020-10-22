Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Chemical Q3 net income down 77.2 pct. to 6.9 bln won

All News 10:12 October 22, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 6.9 billion won (US$6 million), down 77.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 19.4 billion won, down 30.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 4.6 percent to 388.7 billion won.
