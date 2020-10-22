Seoul city to run pilot program allowing bikes on buses
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government will launch a pilot program next week that will allow passengers to mount their bikes onto city buses.
Under the plan, passengers on five bus routes will be able to mount their bikes onto the back of the bus or carry them inside for two months starting next Monday, the city government said.
Bike racks will be installed on the back of six "6657" buses, which travel between Yangcheon and Gangseo wards, and three "7730" buses, which travel between Nanji Han River Park and Mount Bukhan. Each rack can carry two bikes.
The other three participating bus routes -- 162, 6513 and 7612 -- will have buses with space for one bike inside the vehicle.
An exception will be during the rush hours of 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays.
"With this pilot program, we have enabled bikes to be mounted onto city buses and enhanced connectivity (between bikes) and public transport," Hwang Bo-yeon, a city official overseeing transportation, said, noting that similar programs are under way with taxis and the subway.
If successful, the bike program could be expanded to other bus routes in the first half of next year following consultations with bus users, citizens and relevant agencies, the city government said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
