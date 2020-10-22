Justice minister's exercise of investigative command in fund scandal 'absurd': top prosecutor
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The justice minister's decision to take over the investigative command authority of the prosecutor general in a high-profile financial scam scandal was illegal and absurd, the country's top prosecutor said Thursday, in the latest dispute in the ongoing power struggle between the ministry and the prosecution.
"I believe with certainty that (the decision) is illegal in terms of its legal grounds and intentions," Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said during an annual parliamentary audit of the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) at the National Assembly in Seoul.
The statement was made in response to Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's order calling for Yoon to recuse himself from the investigation into the financial scam scandal involving Lime Asset Management Co. amid allegations that he failed to conduct a thorough investigation into opposition politicians and prosecutors allegedly implicated in the case.
"The minister's right to investigative command stipulates the minister's right to forward comments via the prosecutor general. On the exclusion (of the prosecutor general) from supervision rights, most legal experts find this a violation of the Prosecutors' Office Act," Yoon argued.
Tensions between the ministry and the prosecution have flared up to new heights this week following Choo's taking over the investigative authority in the case.
Choo also claimed that the SPO has "deceived" the public regarding an ongoing high profile investigation into Kim Bong-hyun, a key suspect in the financial fraud case.
Park Soon-chul, chief of the southern district prosecution office who has been leading the probe, tendered his resignation Thursday in apparent protest of the justice minister's actions. On the prosecution's internal electronic bulletin board, Park wrote, "Politics have consumed the prosecution."
During the audit, Yoon refuted accusations from the justice ministry that he was being negligent in overseeing the entirety of the investigation. "Slander would be the gentlest word I could use to describe the situation," he said.
The top prosecutor also stated that he recognizes that public demand for institutional reform of the prosecution still remains high.
Yoon added that the prosecution has reflected back on its investigative practices and culture from the perspective of the Constitution and the public during the past year and has "pursued various reform measures."
Reform of the prosecution has been a key agenda of President Moon Jae-in's administration amid long-held public views that the state prosecution has wielded excessive power without adequate checks and balances.
