S. Korean, Canadian defense chiefs vow to boost security cooperation
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Canada discussed security situations on the Korean Peninsula and other issues Thursday, and vowed to continue to enhance cooperation against various security challenges, Seoul's defense ministry said.
During the telephone talks, South Korea's Defense Minister Suh Wook and his Canadian counterpart, Harjit Singh Sajjan, shared the notion that non-traditional security threats, such as COVID-19, cannot be overcome by efforts by a single nation.
"The two ministers agreed to strive to further boost the bilateral defense cooperation, including joint responses to COVID-19," the ministry said in a statement.
The Canadian minister congratulated the Seoul minister on his inauguration last month, and voiced hope for the deepening of defense ties between the two sides. Suh also expressed gratitude for Canada's role for peace in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the ministry.
