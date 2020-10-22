According to the Air Quality Forecasting Center, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Environment, the fine dust reading in the capital area and South Chungcheong Province will likely be "bad" in the morning, followed by Gangwon Province, Daejeon, Sejong, North Chungcheong Province, South and North Jeolla Provinces and Jeju Island in the afternoon and South and North Gyeongsang Provinces at night.

