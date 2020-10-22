LG Household & Health Care Q3 net profit up 6.7 pct. to 231.7 bln won
All News 13:28 October 22, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- LG Household & Health Care Ltd. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 231.7 billion won (US$204.1 million), up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 327.6 billion won, up 5.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 5.4 percent to 2.07 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
EXO's Chen to join military this month
Most Saved
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
USFK informs S. Korean employees of potential furlough
-
5
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams
-
3
(LEAD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Fears grow in S. Korea over suspected flu shot deaths
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery