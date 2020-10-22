Go to Contents Go to Navigation

New boy band from TV audition show releases trailer ahead of Nov. debut

All News 15:40 October 22, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- ENHYPEN, the seven-member band consisting of reality audition program "I-Land" winners, unveiled its first trailer on Thursday ahead of its debut next month.

ENHYPEN's seven members were selected through a televised survival program co-organized by entertainment giant CJ ENM and BTS' agency Big Hit Entertainment.

Big Hit's chief Bang Si-hyuk himself took part in selecting the final seven winners from a pool of 23 candidates.

The trailer "Choose-Chosen," posted on the band's official YouTube channel, shows members of the band with contrasting words such as "Trainee-Artist," "Failure-Success" and "Mortal-Immortal."

While the program was not a major success, with a rating of around 1 percent per episode, viewers from some 170 countries took part in the voting, reflecting their interest in the K-pop program.

The band has already attracted more than 3 million subscribers for its channel on the fan community platform Weverse, according to its agency.

ENHYPEN is managed by Belift Lab, a joint business between CJ ENM and Big Hit.

This photo, provided by Belift Lab, shows members of the soon-to-debut K-pop group ENHYPEN. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This image, provided by Belift Lab, shows screenshots from soon-to-debut K-pop act ENHYPEN's first trailer. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#ENHYPEN #Big Hit #I-Land
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!