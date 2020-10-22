Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KB Financial Group Q3 net income up 27 pct. to 1.19 tln won

All News 15:35 October 22, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- KB Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.19 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 27 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.41 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.24 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 19 percent to 10.53 trillion won.

The operating profit was 8.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!