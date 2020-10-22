KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HyundaiEng&Const 31,900 UP 250
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,500 DN 250
SK hynix 83,300 DN 500
Donga Socio Holdings 118,000 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 191,500 UP 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,050 DN 1,350
Kogas 32,250 DN 200
Youngpoong 506,000 DN 1,000
DB HiTek 33,550 DN 1,400
CJ 80,700 DN 700
JWPHARMA 31,900 DN 400
LGInt 15,600 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 6,800 UP 10
Hanwha 26,450 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,300 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 30,200 UP 1,000
HITEJINRO 36,250 DN 1,100
Yuhan 59,800 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 DN 9,000
DOOSAN 47,200 DN 400
DaelimInd 81,600 UP 1,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17200 UP500
KiaMtr 45,200 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,640 DN 40
Daesang 25,450 DN 150
SBC 9,950 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 UP 1,650
ORION Holdings 13,000 UP 200
LotteFood 312,500 UP 3,000
NEXENTIRE 5,460 DN 30
CHONGKUNDANG 161,500 DN 2,000
KCC 156,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 162,500 UP 1,000
AmoreG 48,000 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 162,500 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 25,900 DN 1,300
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,150 DN 1,100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,250 DN 500
SKTelecom 238,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 52,000 UP 1,100
