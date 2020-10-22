HyundaiEng&Const 31,900 UP 250

CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,500 DN 250

SK hynix 83,300 DN 500

Donga Socio Holdings 118,000 UP 500

SamsungF&MIns 191,500 UP 6,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,050 DN 1,350

Kogas 32,250 DN 200

Youngpoong 506,000 DN 1,000

DB HiTek 33,550 DN 1,400

CJ 80,700 DN 700

JWPHARMA 31,900 DN 400

LGInt 15,600 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 6,800 UP 10

Hanwha 26,450 UP 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,300 UP 800

ShinhanGroup 30,200 UP 1,000

HITEJINRO 36,250 DN 1,100

Yuhan 59,800 DN 800

CJ LOGISTICS 170,000 DN 9,000

DOOSAN 47,200 DN 400

DaelimInd 81,600 UP 1,600

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP17200 UP500

KiaMtr 45,200 DN 250

SKNetworks 4,640 DN 40

Daesang 25,450 DN 150

SBC 9,950 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 UP 1,650

ORION Holdings 13,000 UP 200

LotteFood 312,500 UP 3,000

NEXENTIRE 5,460 DN 30

CHONGKUNDANG 161,500 DN 2,000

KCC 156,000 DN 1,500

SKBP 162,500 UP 1,000

AmoreG 48,000 DN 200

HyundaiMtr 162,500 DN 3,000

BukwangPharm 25,900 DN 1,300

ILJIN MATERIALS 41,150 DN 1,100

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,250 DN 500

SKTelecom 238,500 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 52,000 UP 1,100

(MORE)