KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hansae 19,750 UP 300
SsangyongCement 5,690 DN 20
TaekwangInd 672,000 UP 6,000
KAL 21,000 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,680 DN 210
POSCO CHEMICAL 76,000 DN 2,100
BoryungPharm 14,900 DN 250
L&L 10,600 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,750 UP 500
Shinsegae 223,000 DN 2,500
Nongshim 298,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 28,200 UP 50
LG Corp. 72,500 UP 100
Hyosung 77,800 UP 100
Binggrae 57,000 UP 900
GCH Corp 22,250 UP 200
LotteChilsung 88,400 DN 500
LOTTE 30,050 UP 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,760 UP 110
POSCO 210,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 68,500 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 174,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,050 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,610 UP 140
DB INSURANCE 47,350 UP 1,650
SamsungElec 60,100 DN 800
NHIS 9,520 UP 100
SK Discovery 62,000 DN 2,100
LS 57,000 DN 1,500
GC Corp 230,000 UP 10,500
GS E&C 28,200 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 429,500 DN 3,500
KPIC 188,500 DN 4,000
KSOE 80,600 DN 500
GS Retail 36,100 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,700 UP 40
SKC 73,700 0
Ottogi 568,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 72,400 DN 2,300
