KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
F&F 100,500 0
MERITZ SECU 3,450 UP 110
HtlShilla 76,700 DN 500
Hanmi Science 58,700 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 137,000 DN 3,500
Hanssem 102,500 DN 3,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 10,150 UP 230
KumhoPetrochem 140,000 UP 2,500
Mobis 234,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,950 DN 300
HDC HOLDINGS 10,300 DN 50
S-1 85,900 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,650 DN 2,850
OCI 61,300 DN 900
LS ELECTRIC 54,000 DN 1,800
KorZinc 386,000 UP 15,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,200 DN 20
SYC 51,000 DN 800
HyundaiMipoDock 28,200 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 39,500 DN 1,300
S-Oil 57,900 DN 300
LG Innotek 157,500 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 242,500 UP 1,000
HMM 7,640 UP 40
HYUNDAI WIA 41,200 0
Hanchem 151,500 UP 1,500
DWS 22,750 DN 400
HyundaiElev 40,000 DN 50
UNID 45,350 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 22,450 UP 800
Hanon Systems 12,100 DN 450
SK 199,500 DN 1,500
KEPCO 21,500 DN 250
DAEKYO 3,930 0
GKL 12,450 DN 350
Handsome 30,000 0
Asiana Airlines 4,145 DN 105
COWAY 75,800 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,150 UP 850
KG DONGBU STL 8,070 DN 150
