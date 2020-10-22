KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,100 DN 200
IBK 8,450 UP 170
NamhaeChem 8,240 UP 100
DONGSUH 28,900 0
BGF 4,230 UP 30
SamsungEng 10,950 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 104,500 UP 500
PanOcean 3,670 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 29,650 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 21,500 UP 200
KT 22,900 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 DN3000
LOTTE TOUR 15,350 DN 150
LG Uplus 11,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 63,000 UP 1,800
KT&G 85,100 UP 1,200
DHICO 13,700 UP 250
LG Display 15,750 DN 50
Kangwonland 22,900 DN 250
NAVER 293,000 DN 4,500
Kakao 349,000 DN 4,500
NCsoft 811,000 UP 2,000
DSME 22,900 DN 200
DSINFRA 8,790 DN 50
DWEC 3,025 DN 15
Donga ST 89,300 UP 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,200 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 387,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 171,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 28,400 UP 300
LGH&H 1,539,000 DN 12,000
LGCHEM 639,000 UP 22,000
KEPCO E&C 16,300 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,300 DN 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 32,200 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 0
LGELECTRONICS 88,400 DN 2,000
Celltrion 237,500 DN 6,500
Huchems 23,000 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 101,000 DN 1,500
