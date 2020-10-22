LOTTE SHOPPING 93,100 DN 200

IBK 8,450 UP 170

NamhaeChem 8,240 UP 100

DONGSUH 28,900 0

BGF 4,230 UP 30

SamsungEng 10,950 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 104,500 UP 500

PanOcean 3,670 DN 5

SAMSUNG CARD 29,650 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 21,500 UP 200

KT 22,900 DN 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL150000 DN3000

LOTTE TOUR 15,350 DN 150

LG Uplus 11,750 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 63,000 UP 1,800

KT&G 85,100 UP 1,200

DHICO 13,700 UP 250

LG Display 15,750 DN 50

Kangwonland 22,900 DN 250

NAVER 293,000 DN 4,500

Kakao 349,000 DN 4,500

NCsoft 811,000 UP 2,000

DSME 22,900 DN 200

DSINFRA 8,790 DN 50

DWEC 3,025 DN 15

Donga ST 89,300 UP 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,200 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 387,000 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 171,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 28,400 UP 300

LGH&H 1,539,000 DN 12,000

LGCHEM 639,000 UP 22,000

KEPCO E&C 16,300 DN 350

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 75,300 DN 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 32,200 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 0

LGELECTRONICS 88,400 DN 2,000

Celltrion 237,500 DN 6,500

Huchems 23,000 DN 300

DAEWOONG PHARM 101,000 DN 1,500

(MORE)