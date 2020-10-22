HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,800 UP 300

KIH 72,200 UP 100

LOTTE Himart 31,900 DN 1,100

GS 35,250 0

CJ CGV 21,200 DN 200

LIG Nex1 30,000 UP 400

Fila Holdings 40,050 UP 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 DN 9,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 32,150 UP 750

HANWHA LIFE 1,585 UP 5

AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 0

LF 14,600 0

FOOSUNG 9,030 DN 270

SK Innovation 136,500 DN 2,000

POONGSAN 27,700 UP 700

KBFinancialGroup 41,900 UP 450

LG HAUSYS 67,300 DN 1,100

Youngone Corp 31,900 UP 1,200

KOLON IND 37,500 DN 350

HanmiPharm 271,000 DN 2,000

BNK Financial Group 5,770 UP 160

emart 155,000 UP 1,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 00 DN750

KOLMAR KOREA 46,950 DN 400

HANJINKAL 78,500 DN 200

DoubleUGames 68,200 DN 1,400

CUCKOO 99,300 0

COSMAX 122,500 UP 1,000

MANDO 33,650 DN 1,450

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 658,000 DN 30,000

INNOCEAN 57,800 DN 100

Doosan Bobcat 32,150 UP 800

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,800 0

Netmarble 127,500 DN 5,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S226500 UP1000

ORION 124,000 DN 3,000

BGF Retail 135,000 DN 1,000

SKCHEM 305,000 DN 16,000

HDC-OP 20,450 0

WooriFinancialGroup 8,880 UP 180

