KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,800 UP 300
KIH 72,200 UP 100
LOTTE Himart 31,900 DN 1,100
GS 35,250 0
CJ CGV 21,200 DN 200
LIG Nex1 30,000 UP 400
Fila Holdings 40,050 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 191,500 DN 9,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,150 UP 750
HANWHA LIFE 1,585 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 0
LF 14,600 0
FOOSUNG 9,030 DN 270
SK Innovation 136,500 DN 2,000
POONGSAN 27,700 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 41,900 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 67,300 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 31,900 UP 1,200
KOLON IND 37,500 DN 350
HanmiPharm 271,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 5,770 UP 160
emart 155,000 UP 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 46,950 DN 400
HANJINKAL 78,500 DN 200
DoubleUGames 68,200 DN 1,400
CUCKOO 99,300 0
COSMAX 122,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 33,650 DN 1,450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 658,000 DN 30,000
INNOCEAN 57,800 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 32,150 UP 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,800 0
Netmarble 127,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S226500 UP1000
ORION 124,000 DN 3,000
BGF Retail 135,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 305,000 DN 16,000
HDC-OP 20,450 0
WooriFinancialGroup 8,880 UP 180
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
EXO's Chen to join military this month
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
USFK informs S. Korean employees of potential furlough
-
5
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams
-
3
(LEAD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
5
Fears grow in S. Korea over suspected flu shot deaths