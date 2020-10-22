S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 22, 2020
All News 16:30 October 22, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.680 0.685 -0.5
3-year TB 0.925 0.934 -0.9
10-year TB 1.507 1.522 -1.5
2-year MSB 0.840 0.850 -1.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.246 2.259 -1.3
91-day CD 0.630 0.630 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
Most Saved
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
USFK informs S. Korean employees of potential furlough
-
5
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams
-
3
(LEAD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
5
Local virus cases at 1-month high; cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight