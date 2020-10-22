Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(LEAD) Flu shot program remains unfazed by rising suspected deaths: authorities
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities reaffirmed Thursday that the state-initiated seasonal flu shot program will continue despite more suspected deaths.
As of noon Thursday, at least 17 people have died after being vaccinated in recent days, up from eight a day ago. The country has been pushing for a state free flu shot scheme to inoculate some 19 million people, including teenagers and senior citizens, to curb the possible "twindemic."
(LEAD) Kang, Pompeo hold consecutive phone talks
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo twice this week for talks that included discussions on bilateral issues and Seoul's bid for the top post at the World Trade Organization (WTO), her office said Thursday.
The phone talks, which took place Wednesday and Thursday, came after Pompeo called off his visit to Seoul and cut short his East Asia trip earlier this month following U.S. President Donald Trump's COVID-19 contraction.
S. Korea, U.S. working for OPCON transfer in stable manner: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have been pushing for the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) in a stable manner, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday, amid speculation that the two sides widely differ over the issue.
During a meeting last week in Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that it will take time to meet required conditions for the transition, while South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said the two sides will work together to get prepared by meeting the conditions at an early date.
Wolsong-1 reactor to be decommissioned as planned: industry minister
SEOUL -- South Korea's industry minister said Thursday the decommissioning of the Wolsong-1 reactor will be carried out as originally planned despite the latest state audit report, which said its economic value was unreasonably deflated.
Early this week, the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI) said that the economic assessment of South Korea's second-oldest nuclear reactor was unreasonably undervalued.
Japanese envoy accepts DP's request for info sharing on irradiated water release: party chief
SEOUL -- The head of South Korea's ruling party met with the top Japanese envoy to Seoul on Thursday and requested that Tokyo share all information on its planned release of contaminated water from a disabled nuclear power plant in Fukushima, the party leader said.
"I urged that all information regarding the disposal of the Fukushima (Daiichi) nuclear power plant's contaminated water should be disclosed transparently and the country should proceed with the plan with consent from the international community," Rep. Lee Nak-yon of the Democratic Party (DP) told reporters.
(LEAD) Non-weapon materials brought into THAAD base after dispersal of protesters
SEOUL/SEONGJU -- The defense ministry on Thursday brought non-weapon materials and construction equipment onto a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) base in central South Korea after riot police dispersed protesters opposed to the deployment of the American anti-missile defense system.
The shipments transported into the base for the THAAD system in the central town of Seongju, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, included daily necessities for base troops and construction equipment and materials to be used to improve their living facilities, according to the ministry.
Justice minister's exercise of investigative command in fund scandal 'absurd': top prosecutor
SEOUL -- The justice minister's decision to take over the investigative command authority of the prosecutor general in a high-profile financial scam scandal was illegal and absurd, the country's top prosecutor said Thursday, in the latest dispute in the ongoing power struggle between the ministry and the prosecution.
"I believe with certainty that (the decision) is illegal in terms of its legal grounds and intentions," Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said during an annual parliamentary audit of the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) at the National Assembly in Seoul.
