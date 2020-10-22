KBO legend bids teary farewell after 18-year career
DAEJEON, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- No sooner had he opened his retirement press conference on Thursday than Kim Tae-kyun started fighting back tears.
The 38-year-old had announced his retirement from the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Wednesday, after spending all 18 years here with the Hanwha Eagles, in addition to two seasons in Japan. He turned down an offer from the Eagles to appear in one final game before home fans, instead opting to hold a press conference at the home stadium, Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.
He appeared in only 67 games out of the team's 138 before Thursdays' game, due to injuries and general ineffectiveness. Kim's last game came on Aug. 15.
"It's always been a huge source of pride for me to wear the Eagles uniform," Kim said. "It's pretty sad knowing I am taking it off for good."
Kim is going down as one of the greatest hitters in KBO history, and perhaps the finest right-handed batter of all time. He has a career.320/.421/.516 line, plus, 2,209 hits, 311 home runs and 1,358 RBIs in 2,014 games. Kim ranks third in league history in hits, third in RBIs and fifth in batting average among hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances. Among right-handed batters, he is first in career batting average, on-base percentage, hits, RBIs and walks. Kim also holds the record with an 86-game on-base streak, set during the 2017 season.
"I didn't play baseball to set records, but I am glad that I topped 300 home runs, 2,000 hits and 1,000 RBIs," Kim said. "I am also proud of my on-base streak record."
Kim won the Rookie of the Year in 2001 by hitting 20 home runs in just 88 games. He had five more 20-homer seasons between 2003 and 2008, including a league-high 31 in 2008. But in the latter part of his career, Kim became more of an on-base type hitter, taking what pitchers gave him instead of chasing pitches out of the zone in search of home runs. His on-base percentage consistently remained over .400 but his power numbers dipped.
"I've always hated making outs," Kim said of his approach. "I tried to become a hitter that pitchers didn't want to face. And I never had any regrets about my personal stats. I am proud of the work I put in."
The one big regret Kim does have is never having won a Korean Series championship. The Eagles' only Korean Series appearance during Kim's career came in 2006. They've only been to the postseason twice since, 2007 and 2018.
"We went to the Korean Series in 2006, and I didn't appreciate how precious that opportunity was back then," Kim said. "Our team was so stacked that I thought an opportunity like that would come so easily. I've told younger guys that they should pounce on a chance to win a championship when they have it."
Before the 2020 season, Kim turned down a two-year offer from the Eagles and instead signed for one year. He explained that, if he wasn't happy with his play after the 2020 season, then he would call it a career. He didn't want to hang around and play out the string for another year, when someone more productive could take his spot on the roster.
"After I signed the deal, I trained as hard as I ever had," Kim said. "I wanted to make sure I wouldn't have second thoughts about retiring. When I got sent down to the minors early in the season, I started thinking seriously about quitting. And then when I went back to the minors in August, I decided it was time to go."
The Eagles said Wednesday that Kim will serve as a special assistant to the general manager. Kim said he'll try the best he can to help the club in his new capacity, while also taking it as a new learning opportunity.
"I've been playing baseball since I was in second grade at elementary school, and there are so many things I want to do now," Kim said. "I want to do something that can help improve baseball further."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
USFK informs S. Korean employees of potential furlough
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams
-
3
(LEAD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
5
Local virus cases at 1-month high; cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight