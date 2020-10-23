Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:02 October 23, 2020

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Top prosecutor Yoon breaks silence, denounces justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor general says he's not subordinate of justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chief prosecutor criticizes justice minister's intervention in his corrupt scandal probe (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon condemns justice minister's interruption (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor general counterattacks justice minister's investigative command (Segye Times)
-- 'Justice minister's exercise of investigative command is illegal' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon comes back with wild nature (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor general accuses justice minister (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon claims he's not subordinate of justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK hynix CEO says, 'Its US$9 bln deal to buy Intel's NAND memory chip unit isn't expensive' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon strikes back, 'Prosecutor general is not subordinate of justice minister' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Prosecutor quits, blasts minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top prosecutor fires back at justice minister, denies bias (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, China renew currency swap deal worth 70 tln won (Korea Times)
