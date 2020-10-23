Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Top prosecutor Yoon breaks silence, denounces justice minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor general says he's not subordinate of justice minister (Kookmin Daily)
-- Chief prosecutor criticizes justice minister's intervention in his corrupt scandal probe (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon condemns justice minister's interruption (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutor general counterattacks justice minister's investigative command (Segye Times)
-- 'Justice minister's exercise of investigative command is illegal' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon comes back with wild nature (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutor general accuses justice minister (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon claims he's not subordinate of justice minister (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK hynix CEO says, 'Its US$9 bln deal to buy Intel's NAND memory chip unit isn't expensive' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon strikes back, 'Prosecutor general is not subordinate of justice minister' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Prosecutor quits, blasts minister (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top prosecutor fires back at justice minister, denies bias (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, China renew currency swap deal worth 70 tln won (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
USFK informs S. Korean employees of potential furlough
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams
-
3
(LEAD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
5
Local virus cases at 1-month high; cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight