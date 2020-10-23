(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 23)
Ruling party's arrogance
DPK must figure out why ex-lawmaker quit
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) needs to figure out why its former lawmaker Keum Tae-sup quit the party. It should not try to brand him only as a turncoat. Instead, the party must reflect on what he cited as his reasons for leaving: the DPK's arrogance, self-righteousness and partisan antagonism.
On Wednesday, Keum left the DPK, denouncing it for its domineering governance style. He must have felt despair about the party's undemocratic and unilateral method of operation. Keum has, of course, a more direct reason to leave the DPK. He was censured in May for refusing to vote along party lines last December for a bill to create an investigative body to crack down on corrupt high-ranking officials.
The governing party has come under attack for going too far in taking disciplinary action against Keum only because he refused to toe the party line. Any party member needs to take political responsibility for reneging on its position on a specific issue. But it is inappropriate for the DPK to refer Keum to its ethics committee and punish him for his abstention.
The punitive action is not in line with the National Assembly Act stipulating that lawmakers vote in accordance with their conscience without being subjected to the views of the party they belong to. It is undemocratic for any political party to force its members to vote a certain way on specific bills. Lawmakers are required to represent their constituency, not blindly follow their party's position.
Making matters worse, Keum failed to get nominated as a candidate to run for the April 15 general election, apparently because of his abstention. In June, Keum appealed the party's action against him. But the DPK has yet to make any decision on his appeal, a move to shirk responsibility for its unreasonable action.
As Keum pointed out, a more serious problem is the DPK's increasingly arrogant attitude with which it has pitted people against each other and attacked its rivals as criminals or pro-Japanese collaborators. Such an attitude has become more evident since the party won a landslide victory in the April election with a supermajority.
The DPK has fomented divisive politics, instead of national unity and social harmony. It has tried to silence any dissent within the party. It has also divided the people into its allies and enemies over many contentious issues, including a corruption case involving former Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family. Furthermore, the party railroaded many bills related to prosecutorial reform, anti-property speculation and other issues without hearing dissenting voices.
The DPK must keep in mind what Keum said. It should not forget that arrogance, self-righteousness and unilateralism are the enemy of democracy as seen in the case of the impeached and jailed President Park Geun-hye and her party's downfall. It is high time for the DPK to change to be more inclusive and democratic.
(END)
