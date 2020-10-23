Tottenham's Son Heung-min extends scoring streak to 3 at Europa League
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has extended his scoring streak to three matches with a goal at a continental competition.
The South Korean star came off the bench to pick up a goal in Tottenham's 3-0 victory over LASK to start Group J play at the UEFA Europa League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Thursday (local time).
It was Son's second goal at the Europa League -- the first having come during the qualifying stage -- and his ninth goal in eight matches in all competitions. Son is tied for the most goals in the Premier League with seven in five contests.
Son's career high for goals in a season is 21 from the 2016-2017 season.
Son entered the Europa League match having scored in each of his past two Premier League appearances. He watched from the bench as Tottenham built a 2-0 lead at halftime. He was brought in 17 minutes into the second half and scored 22 minutes later by converting a headed pass from Carlos Vinicius.
