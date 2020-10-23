Man gets prison sentence for assaulting bus driver
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- A man has been sentenced to a 10-month prison term for assaulting a bus driver who had demanded the passenger wear a mask, as well as a police officer dispatched to the scene, a Seoul court said Friday.
The Seoul Northern District Court handed down the imprisonment ruling on the 61-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, on the account of assaulting a person behind the wheel.
Aboard a bus in central Seoul on Aug. 14, the man shouted at the bus driver and cursed at other passengers after the driver reminded him of the mandatory wearing of masks inside public transportation, according to court records.
After the driver reported his defiance to the police, the man attacked the driver, pulling the driver's hair and making threatening gestures, according to the court.
He also scratched a police officer dispatched to the scene and grabbed him by the neck, refusing to calm down.
Even after he was taken to a police station for questioning, he defied the police and bit a police officer's hand there, according to court records.
"The accused needs stern punishment as he committed another criminal act despite having a record of getting punishments for criminal assaults on numerous occasions in the past," the court said.
In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the government, since last Tuesday, is mandating the wearing of protective face masks on public transport, a defiance of which could lead to a fine of 100,000 won (US$88).
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
3
(2nd LD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams
-
5
(LEAD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight