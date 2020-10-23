POSCO Q3 net income up 3.5 pct. to 514 bln won
All News 10:35 October 23, 2020
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 514 billion won (US$452.7 million), up 3.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 666.7 billion won, down 35.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 10.8 percent to 14.26 trillion won.
The operating profit was 35.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
