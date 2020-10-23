Seoul stocks up tad higher late Fri. morning on earnings hopes
SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded a tad higher late Friday morning, buoyed by optimism for improved corporate earnings in the third quarter amid the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,357.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slid 0.17, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix gained 1.08 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics dipped 3.8 percent, but Hyundai Motor, the country's largest automaker, gained 2.77 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver shed 1.71 percent, and its rival Kakao lost 1.72 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem added 0.94 percent, but rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI retreated 1.16 percent.
Leading steelmaker POSCO rose 2.38 percent, thanks to an earnings hike in the third quarter from improved demand.
The local currency was trading at 1,135.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.25 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Chinese warships' activities up near Korean Peninsula: lawmaker
-
3
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
4
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
5
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
3
(2nd LD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
Ambulance-blocking taxi driver sentenced to 2 yrs in prison over scams
-
5
(LEAD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight