Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to an over one-month high Friday as sporadic cluster infections at senior care hospitals and other risk-prone facilities continued to increase.
The country added 155 more COVID-19 cases, including 138 domestic infections, raising the total caseload to 25,698, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Seoul stocks up tad higher late Fri. morning on earnings hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded a tad higher late Friday morning, buoyed by optimism for improved corporate earnings in the third quarter amid the pandemic.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 2.64 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,357.69 as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to keep seeking dialogue with N. Korea over slain official: minister
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young said Friday that South Korea will keep seeking "dialogue" with North Korea to figure out exactly what happened to a South Korean official shot and killed by the North last month.
Lee made the remark during a parliamentary audit session in response to a lawmaker's question as to how the government will draw cooperation from the North on the deadly incident at a time when Pyongyang remains unresponsive to Seoul's calls for a joint probe.
-----------------
Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up
SEOUL -- Concerns over seasonal flu shots grew further on Friday as deaths after vaccinations swelled to over 30, with health experts split over whether to go ahead with a state-led free shot program amid a potential "twindemic" of the new coronavirus and the flu.
Although no connection has been confirmed between the recent fatalities and vaccines, public fears have been mounting in South Korea over flu shots.
-----------------
Prime minister calls for thorough probe into deaths after vaccination
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday called for a thorough probe into the deaths of people after being vaccinated against seasonal influenza.
As of midnight Thursday, 32 people have died after inoculation, but health authorities found no direct links between the vaccine and fatalities.
-----------------
(2nd LD) POSCO Q3 net up 3.5 percent as demand improves amid pandemic
SEOUL -- POSCO, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output, said Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 3.5 percent from a year earlier on improving sales despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Net profit for the three months ending in September rose to 514 billion won (US$450 million) from 496.8 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Biden says will meet N.K. leader if he agrees to draw down nuclear capacity
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un only on the condition that the latter agrees to reduce his country's nuclear capabilities.
"On the condition that (Kim) would agree that he would be drawing down his nuclear capacity. To get that," Biden said when asked on what preconditions that he would agree to meet the North Korean leader.
