Finance minister sees need to cut maximum legal lending rate
All News 14:06 October 23, 2020
SEJONG, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Friday there is a need to cut the maximum interest rate that private lenders can charge as part of efforts to ease financial burdens on low-income people.
In a parliamentary audit meeting, Hong said the government has reviewed a plan to cut the maximum legal lending rate.
In 2018, the government lowered the maximum legal lending rate to 24 percent from 27.9 percent.
Hong said the government will review market interest rates and other economic factors before it cuts the maximum legal lending rate.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS agency stocks tipped to come under selling pressure on institutions' sell-offs
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' ranks No. 5 on Billboard singles chart
-
4
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
Exhibition explores Joseon Dynasty through eyes of Russian architect
-
3
Alternative military service program for 'conscientious objectors' to begin Monday
-
4
In U.N. speech, N.K. criticizes S. Korea's 'hostile' acts, vows military beef-up
-
5
N.K. media slams S. Korea over alleged nuclear fuel purchase plan
-
1
(LEAD) S. Korea takes issue with Chinese official over suspension of BTS goods delivery
-
2
New virus cases spike to over 150 as cluster infections pile up
-
3
(2nd LD) Local virus cases at 1-month high, cluster infections biggest hurdle in virus fight
-
4
(2nd LD) Flu shot program remains unfazed by rising suspected deaths: authorities
-
5
Flu shot fears growing further as suspected deaths pile up